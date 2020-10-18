Ohio Army National Guard officer candidates get up close with history

Ohio History Connection curator Cliff Eckle (right), explains the tactical use of flags in 19th century warfare to Ohio Army National Guard officer candidates Oct. 18, 2020, at the Ohio History Center in Columbus, Ohio. The flag of the 56th Ohio Volunteer Infantry is part of the Ohio Battle Flag Collection, which contains over 900 flags from the Mexican War through the War on Terrorism. The candidates visited the center and received a tour of the Follow the Flags and World War I exhibits in preparation for their block of instruction on military history.

