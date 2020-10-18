Ohio History Connection curator Cliff Eckle (right), explains the symbolism and conservation process of the national colors of the 6th Ohio Volunteer Infantry Regiment from the American Civil War to Ohio Army National Guard officer candidates Oct. 18, 2020, at the Ohio History Center in Columbus, Ohio. The candidates visited the center and received a tour of the Follow the Flags and World War I exhibits in preparation for their block of instruction on military history.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.18.2020 Date Posted: 11.02.2020 07:21 Photo ID: 6410225 VIRIN: 201018-Z-AN559-1001 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 9.28 MB Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ohio Army National Guard officer candidates get up close with history [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Joshua Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.