    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Sequoia returns from deployment that furthered joint maritime safety and security improvements with the Republic of Palau

    PALAU

    10.21.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Crew members from the Coast Guard Cutter Sequoia (WLB 215) visit Sonsorol, Palau, to deliver food, fuel, and medicine from the Palau Ministry of Health, Oct. 22, 2020. Accompanying the Sequoia to Sonsorol was the Sonsorol State Governor Nicholas Aquino, Delegate Yutaka Gibbons, Jr., U.S. Ambassador John Hennessey-Niland, Lt. Cmdr. Clint Moore of the Royal Australian Navy, and Lt. Cmdr. Tommy Tomika of the Japan Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of the Coast Guard Cutter Sequoia/Released)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 03:07
    Photo ID: 6410075
    VIRIN: 201021-G-GO214-1005
    Resolution: 2800x2000
    Size: 968.89 KB
    Location: PW
    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Sequoia returns from deployment that furthered joint maritime safety and security improvements with the Republic of Palau [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ATON
    Palau
    District 14
    Coast Guard
    Sector Guam
    USCGC Sequoia

