U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Sequoia returns from deployment that furthered joint maritime safety and security improvements with the Republic of Palau

Crew members from the Coast Guard Cutter Sequoia (WLB 215) visit Sonsorol, Palau, to deliver food, fuel, and medicine from the Palau Ministry of Health, Oct. 22, 2020. Accompanying the Sequoia to Sonsorol was the Sonsorol State Governor Nicholas Aquino, Delegate Yutaka Gibbons, Jr., U.S. Ambassador John Hennessey-Niland, Lt. Cmdr. Clint Moore of the Royal Australian Navy, and Lt. Cmdr. Tommy Tomika of the Japan Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of the Coast Guard Cutter Sequoia/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2020 03:07
|Photo ID:
|6410075
|VIRIN:
|201021-G-GO214-1005
|Resolution:
|2800x2000
|Size:
|968.89 KB
|Location:
|PW
|Podcast Hits:
|0
