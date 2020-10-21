Crew members from the Coast Guard Cutter Sequoia (WLB 215) visit Sonsorol, Palau, to deliver food, fuel, and medicine from the Palau Ministry of Health, Oct. 22, 2020. The Sequoia was in Palau working with the U.S. Embassy Koror, U.S. Department of the Interior, and Palau to improve the aids to navigation infrastructure and further Palau’s maritime transportation system. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Cutter Sequoia/Released
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2020 03:07
|Photo ID:
|6410074
|VIRIN:
|201021-G-GO214-1006
|Resolution:
|2800x2000
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|PW
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Sequoia returns from deployment that furthered joint maritime safety and security improvements with the Republic of Palau [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Matthew West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Sequoia returns from deployment that furthered joint maritime safety and security improvements with the Republic of Palau
LEAVE A COMMENT