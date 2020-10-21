U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Sequoia returns from deployment that furthered joint maritime safety and security improvements with the Republic of Palau

Crew members from the Coast Guard Cutter Sequoia (WLB 215) and dignitaries including the Sonsorol State Governor Nicholas Aquino, Delegate Yutaka Gibbons, Jr., U.S. Ambassador John Hennessey-Niland, Lt. Cmdr. Clint Moore of the Royal Australian Navy, and Lt. Cmdr. Tommy Tomika of the Japan Coast Guard, visit Sonsorol, Palau, Oct. 21, 2020. The purpose of the visit was to deliver supplies including medicine from the Palau Ministry of Health and survey possible future civil and defense projects. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Cutter Sequoia/released)

