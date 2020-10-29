217th Brigade Signal Company gets people talking

(From left to right) Pvt. 1st Class Bryton Lunceford, Spc. Kevin Jones, and Spc. Christopher Vorwaller, Soldiers assigned to the 217th Brigade Signal Company, Utah National Guard, prepare to level a satellite communication terminal at a mobile tactical operations center during a Warfighter Exercise at Fort Carson, Colo., Sept. 29, 2020. The satellite terminal can provide a range of network capabilities in the field. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rich Stowell)

