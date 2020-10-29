217th Brigade Signal Company gets people talking

Chief Warrant 3 Mark Blom, the ground maintenance warrant officer assigned to the 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Utah National Guard, troubleshoots a field generator at a mobile tactical operations center during a Warfighter Exercise at Fort Carson, Colo., Sept. 29, 2020. Sgt. Matthew Williams, a wheeled vehicle mechanic who works with Blom in the maintenance section, looks on. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rich Stowell)

