Spc. Talon Schick, a radio communications specialist assigned to the 217th Brigade Signal Company, Utah National Guard, explains his inspection of a field generator to Sgt. 1st Class Steve Burt, acting company first sergeant, at a mobile tactical operations center during a Warfighter Exercise at Fort Carson, Colo., Sept. 29, 2020. The signal equipment relies on a stable electrical load. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rich Stowell)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2020 21:31
|Photo ID:
|6409944
|VIRIN:
|201029-Z-CA120-0002
|Resolution:
|3280x2155
|Size:
|2.33 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
217th Brigade Signal Company gets people talking
