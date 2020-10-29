Spc. Talon Schick, a radio communications specialist assigned to the 217th Brigade Signal Company, Utah National Guard, explains his inspection of a field generator to Sgt. 1st Class Steve Burt, acting company first sergeant, at a mobile tactical operations center during a Warfighter Exercise at Fort Carson, Colo., Sept. 29, 2020. The signal equipment relies on a stable electrical load. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rich Stowell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.29.2020 Date Posted: 11.01.2020 21:31 Photo ID: 6409944 VIRIN: 201029-Z-CA120-0002 Resolution: 3280x2155 Size: 2.33 MB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 217th Brigade Signal Company gets people talking [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Richard Stowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.