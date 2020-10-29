Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    217th Brigade Signal Company gets people talking [Image 2 of 6]

    217th Brigade Signal Company gets people talking

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Stowell 

    204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade

    Spc. Talon Schick, a radio communications specialist assigned to the 217th Brigade Signal Company, Utah National Guard, explains his inspection of a field generator to Sgt. 1st Class Steve Burt, acting company first sergeant, at a mobile tactical operations center during a Warfighter Exercise at Fort Carson, Colo., Sept. 29, 2020. The signal equipment relies on a stable electrical load. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rich Stowell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 11.01.2020 21:31
    Photo ID: 6409944
    VIRIN: 201029-Z-CA120-0002
    Resolution: 3280x2155
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 217th Brigade Signal Company gets people talking [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Richard Stowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    217th Brigade Signal Company gets people talking
    217th Brigade Signal Company gets people talking
    217th Brigade Signal Company gets people talking
    217th Brigade Signal Company gets people talking
    217th Brigade Signal Company gets people talking
    217th Brigade Signal Company gets people talking

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    217th Brigade Signal Company gets people talking

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Engineers
    Utah Army National Guard
    Army
    Camp Williams
    204 MEB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT