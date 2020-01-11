Flag-hoisting Drills with HMAS Ballarat

Quartermaster 3rd Class Krystal Copeland, from Chesapeake, Va., hoists up signal flags during a flag-hoisting drill between the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) and the Royal Australian Navy Anzac-class frigate HMAS Ballarat (FFH 155). McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron Fifteen (DESRON 15), the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda/Released)

