    Flag-hoisting Drills with HMAS Ballarat [Image 4 of 5]

    Flag-hoisting Drills with HMAS Ballarat

    ANDAMAN SEA

    11.01.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Markus Castaneda 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    Quartermaster 2nd Class Noble Myrick, from Butler, Pa., hoists up signal flags during a flag-hoisting drill between the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) and the Royal Australian Navy Anzac-class frigate HMAS Ballarat (FFH 155). McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron Fifteen (DESRON 15), the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda/Released)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2020
    Date Posted: 11.01.2020 09:22
    Photo ID: 6409841
    VIRIN: 201101-N-WI365-2124
    Resolution: 3444x4305
    Size: 883.82 KB
    Location: ANDAMAN SEA
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    McCain
    DESRON 15
    CTF 70
    Indo-Pacific
    Fortune Favors the Brave
    John S. McCain
    JSM
    Big Bad John
    flag-hoisting

