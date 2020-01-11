Quartermaster 3rd Class Devin Triana, from Tampa, Fla., organizes signal flags during a flag-hoisting drill between the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) and the Royal Australian Navy Anzac-class frigate HMAS Ballarat (FFH 155). McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron Fifteen (DESRON 15), the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2020 09:22
|Photo ID:
|6409840
|VIRIN:
|201101-N-WI365-2105
|Resolution:
|5335x3811
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|ANDAMAN SEA
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Flag-hoisting Drills with HMAS Ballarat [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Markus Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
