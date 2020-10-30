Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ross patrol 10 [Image 7 of 7]

    USS Ross patrol 10

    AT SEA

    10.30.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    201030-N-TC847-1039-BARENTS SEA (Oct. 30, 2020) Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) 2nd Class Taylor Holtz, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), cuts Retail Specialist 1st Class Alberto Martinez's hair in the ship's barber shop, Oct. 30, 2020. Ross is currently on its tenth Forward Deployed Naval Forces-Europe (FDNF-E) patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christine Montgomery/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 11.01.2020 08:58
    Photo ID: 6409809
    VIRIN: 201030-N-TC847-1039
    Resolution: 2885x4649
    Size: 689.16 KB
    Location: AT SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ross patrol 10 [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer
    barber shop
    USS Ross
    DDG 71

