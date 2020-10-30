USS Ross patrol 10

201030-N-TC847-1018-BARENTS SEA (Oct. 30, 2020) Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) 2nd Class Taylor Holtz, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), cuts Retail Specialist 1st Class Alberto Martinez's hair in the ship's barber shop, Oct. 30, 2020. Ross is currently on its tenth Forward Deployed Naval Forces-Europe (FDNF-E) patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christine Montgomery/released)

Date Taken: 10.30.2020 Date Posted: 11.01.2020 Location: AT SEA