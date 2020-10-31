CAMP ATTERBURY, IND. (Oct. 31, 2020) — Members of the 2nd Battalion, 150th Field Artillery Regiment of the Indiana National Guard fired a M777 155mm Howitzer during a live fire demonstration for participants of the Joint Staff sponsored Coalition Capability Demonstration and Assessment series Bold Quest 20.2 on Camp Atterbury, Ind. Oct. 31. The unit successfully fired several rounds on target using digital targeting technology.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.31.2020 Date Posted: 11.01.2020 00:40 Photo ID: 6409641 VIRIN: 201031-N-BT677-0040 Resolution: 3860x3166 Size: 4.1 MB Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US Hometown: BLOOMINGTON, IN, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Indiana National Guard Fires Howitzer [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jonathan Word, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.