Indiana National Guard Fires Howitzer

CAMP ATTERBURY, IND. (Oct. 31, 2020) — Members of the 2nd Battalion, 150th Field Artillery Regiment of the Indiana National Guard fired a M777 155mm Howitzer during a live fire demonstration for participants of the Joint Staff sponsored Coalition Capability Demonstration and Assessment series Bold Quest 20.2 on Camp Atterbury, Ind. Oct. 31. The unit successfully fired several rounds on target using digital targeting technology.

“That’s what Bold Quest is about,” says Mike Shifflett, the operational manager for the Joint Fire Support, Joint Mission Thread. “The opportunity to come do some experimentation and concept demonstration of an emerging system or an emerging capability in a program of record without harm or foul.”

Mr. Shifflett went on to say that the Bold Quest team has a very positive relationship with 2nd BAT of the 150th FAR, which is based out of Bloomington, Ind. ‘We’ve worked with them since 2013 and they have the distinction of being the first artillery unit to successfully complete a digital call for fire with a French unit participating in Bold Quest’ said Mike.

The Indiana National Guard Regiment did have a message for the local community around Camp Atterbury. They said they are sorry if they have woken up any of our neighbors, but they believe some people move to the nearby Edinburgh area just so they can hear their guns being fired and, as always “Go Guard!”

Participating units are deployed for Bold Quest 20.2, the latest in a series formally known as Coalition Capability Demonstration and Assessment, a multinational joint fire interoperability demonstration event, organized annually since 2003. Bold Quest 20.2 is sponsored by the U.S. Joint Staff. Bold Quest’s aim is to improve interoperability and information sharing across a range of coalition warfighting capabilities to advance the operational effectiveness of the future joint force.

