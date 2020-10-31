Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Indiana National Guard Fires Howitzer [Image 2 of 3]

    Indiana National Guard Fires Howitzer

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Word 

    Navy Region Southeast Reserve Component Command

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IND. (Oct. 31, 2020) — Members of the 2nd Battalion, 150th Field Artillery Regiment of the Indiana National Guard fired a M777 155mm Howitzer during a live fire demonstration for participants of the Joint Staff sponsored Coalition Capability Demonstration and Assessment series Bold Quest 20.2 on Camp Atterbury, Ind. Oct. 31. The unit successfully fired several rounds on target using digital targeting technology.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2020
    Date Posted: 11.01.2020 00:40
    Photo ID: 6409642
    VIRIN: 201031-N-BT677-0009
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 5.66 MB
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US 
    Hometown: BLOOMINGTON, IN, US
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indiana National Guard Fires Howitzer [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jonathan Word, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Indiana National Guard Fires Howitzer
    Indiana National Guard Fires Howitzer
    Indiana National Guard Fires Howitzer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Indiana National Guard Fires Howitzer

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Indiana
    Edinburgh
    National Guard
    Go Guard!

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT