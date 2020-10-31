U.S. Army and U.S. Marines conduct Joint Amphibious Raid and dry fire long-range precision fires from Kin Red Beach Training Area Oct. 31, during exercise Orient Shield 21-1

U.S. Army and U.S. Marine M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems prepare to disembark Logistics Support Vessel-4 Lt. Gen. William B. Bunker, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, to execute live rapid equipment deployment training at Kin Red Beach Training Area Oct. 31. Orient Shield 21-1 is the largest U.S. Army field training exercise in Japan that tests and refines multi-domain operations, this year OS 21-1 is being conducted concurrently during exercise Keen Sword 21. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Elias M. Chelala)

