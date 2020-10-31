U.S. Army and U.S. Marines conduct Joint Amphibious Raid and dry fire long-range precision fires from Kin Red Beach Training Area Oct. 31, during exercise Orient Shield 21-1

Logistics Support Vessel-4 Lt. Gen. William B. Bunker, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, maneuvers around Kin Red Beach Training Area Oct. 31. The watercraft transported multiple U.S. Army and U.S. Marine M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems to execute live rapid deployment equipment training in the Ryukyu southwest island archipelago chain. Orient Shield 21-1 is the largest U.S. Army field training exercise in Japan that tests and refines multi-domain operations, this year OS 21-1 is being conducted concurrently during exercise Keen Sword 21. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Elias M. Chelala)

