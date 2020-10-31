Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army and U.S. Marines conduct Joint Amphibious Raid and dry fire long-range precision fires from Kin Red Beach Training Area Oct. 31, during exercise Orient Shield 21-1 [Image 13 of 22]

    U.S. Army and U.S. Marines conduct Joint Amphibious Raid and dry fire long-range precision fires from Kin Red Beach Training Area Oct. 31, during exercise Orient Shield 21-1

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.31.2020

    Photo by Maj. Elias Chelala 

    U.S. Army Japan

    Logistics Support Vessel-4 Lt. Gen. William B. Bunker, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, departs Kin Red Beach Training Area Oct. 31. The watercraft maneuvered multiple U.S. Army and U.S. Marine M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems to execute live rapid deployment equipment training in the Ryukyu southwest island archipelago chain. Orient Shield 21-1 is the largest U.S. Army field training exercise in Japan that tests and refines multi-domain operations, this year OS 21-1 is being conducted concurrently during exercise Keen Sword 21. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Elias M. Chelala)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2020
    Date Posted: 11.01.2020 01:12
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army and U.S. Marines conduct Joint Amphibious Raid and dry fire long-range precision fires from Kin Red Beach Training Area Oct. 31, during exercise Orient Shield 21-1 [Image 22 of 22], by MAJ Elias Chelala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Pacific
    U.S. Marines
    III MEF
    Orient Shield
    U.S. Army Japan
    8TSC
    U.S. Forces Japan
    U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan
    Multi-Domain Operations
    Orient Shield 21
    OS21
    38th Air Defense Artillery

