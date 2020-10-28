U.S. Marines with Fox Company, 2d Battalion, 1st Marines, attached to 4th Marine Regiment, conduct an offensive maneuver in support of the Battalion Distributed Operations Course during Service Level Training Exercise 1-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 28, 2020. 2d Battalion, 1st Marines, conducted BDOC in preparation for Maneuver Warfare Exercise, demonstrating their technical and tactical proficiency during the regiment’s operations.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Carpanzano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.28.2020 Date Posted: 10.31.2020 22:00 Photo ID: 6409581 VIRIN: 201028-M-IA005-1599 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 10.62 MB Location: 29 PALMS, CA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2/1 Conducts BDOC During SLTE 1-21 [Image 50 of 50], by LCpl Juan Carpanzano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.