A U.S. Marine with Fox Company, 2d Battalion, 1st Marines, attached to 4th Marine Regiment, exits an amphibious assault vehicle after completion of the Battalion Distributed Operations Course during Service Level Training Exercise 1-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 28, 2020. 2d Battalion, 1st Marines, conducted BDOC in preparation for Maneuver Warfare Exercise, demonstrating their technical and tactical proficiency during the regiment’s operations.
(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Carpanzano)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2020 21:56
|Photo ID:
|6409589
|VIRIN:
|201028-M-IA005-1857
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|17.78 MB
|Location:
|29 PALMS, CA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2/1 Conducts BDOC During SLTE 1-21 [Image 50 of 50], by LCpl Juan Carpanzano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
