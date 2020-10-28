Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2/1 Conducts BDOC During SLTE 1-21 [Image 50 of 50]

    2/1 Conducts BDOC During SLTE 1-21

    29 PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Carpanzano 

    3rd Marine Division   

    U.S. Marines with Fox Company, 2d Battalion, 1st Marines, attached to 4th Marine Regiment, conduct range clean-up after the Battalion Distributed Operations Course during Service Level Training Exercise 1-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 28, 2020. 2d Battalion, 1st Marines, conducted BDOC in preparation for Maneuver Warfare Exercise, demonstrating their technical and tactical proficiency during the regiment’s operations.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Carpanzano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.31.2020 21:56
    Photo ID: 6409593
    VIRIN: 201028-M-IA005-1968
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.58 MB
    Location: 29 PALMS, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2/1 Conducts BDOC During SLTE 1-21 [Image 50 of 50], by LCpl Juan Carpanzano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    29 Palms
    2/1
    BDOC
    Marines
    ITX
    ServiceLevelTrainingExercise

