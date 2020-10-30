CAMP ATTERBURY, IND. (Oct. 30, 2020)— Members of the U.S. Navy Reserve hold a frocking ceremony for Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Andre Magalhaes, a Navy reservist assigned to Operational Health Support Unit Detachment Echo Jacksonville who drills at Navy Operational Support Center, Orlando, FL. Oct. 30 The reservists are on site at Camp Atterbury, Ind. providing operational support, physical security and force health protection enforcement during the Joint Staff sponsored Coalition Capability Demonstration and Assessment event Bold Quest 20.2.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.30.2020 Date Posted: 10.31.2020 15:15 Photo ID: 6409484 VIRIN: 201030-N-BT677-0033 Resolution: 5062x3338 Size: 4.86 MB Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US Hometown: ORLANDO, FL, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Reservists Hold Frocking on Atterbury [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Jonathan Word, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.