Navy Reservists Hold Frocking on Camp Atterbury

CAMP ATTERBURY, IND. (Oct. 30, 2020) – Members of the U.S. Navy Reserve held a frocking ceremony for Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Andre Magalhaes, a Navy reservist assigned to Operational Health Support Unit Detachment Echo Jacksonville who drills at Navy Operational Support Center, Orlando, FL. Oct. 30



The reservists are on site at Camp Atterbury, Ind. providing operational support, physical security and force health protection enforcement during the Joint Staff sponsored Coalition Capability Demonstration and Assessment event Bold Quest 20.2.



“It is an important part of our Navy heritage,” said Cmdr. Lee Dortzbach, the Bold Quest 20.2 Operations Synchronization Lead, and a Navy Reservist. “We made an effort to give him that little bit of his Navy heritage during this joint exercise.”



Due to the COVID-19 environment, HM2 did not have the chance to receive his frocking at home since many Navy Reserve units are drilling remotely only. When the opportunity presented itself at Bold Quest, Magalhaes was enthusiastic to be frocked among his fellow Navy Reservists that have assembled to support the event.



Magalhes was born in Brazil and he works for Orange County Fl. Fire and Rescue. He says that he feels fortunate to be a Navy Reservist and being frocked while on annual training at Camp Atterbury meant a lot to him.

