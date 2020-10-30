Navy Reservists Hold Frocking on Atterbury

CAMP ATTERBURY, IND. (Oct. 30, 2020)—Cmdr. Lee Dortzbach and Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Robert Tomsik of the U.S. Navy Reserve hold a frocking ceremony for Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Andre Magalhaes, a Navy reservist assigned to Operational Health Support Unit Detachment Echo Jacksonville who drills at Navy Operational Support Center, Orlando, FL. Oct. 30 The reservists are on site at Camp Atterbury, Ind. providing operational support, physical security and force health protection enforcement during the Joint Staff sponsored Coalition Capability Demonstration and Assessment event Bold Quest 20.2.

