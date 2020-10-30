Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Reservists Hold Frocking on Atterbury [Image 1 of 2]

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Word 

    Navy Region Southeast Reserve Component Command

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IND. (Oct. 30, 2020)—Cmdr. Lee Dortzbach and Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Robert Tomsik of the U.S. Navy Reserve hold a frocking ceremony for Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Andre Magalhaes, a Navy reservist assigned to Operational Health Support Unit Detachment Echo Jacksonville who drills at Navy Operational Support Center, Orlando, FL. Oct. 30 The reservists are on site at Camp Atterbury, Ind. providing operational support, physical security and force health protection enforcement during the Joint Staff sponsored Coalition Capability Demonstration and Assessment event Bold Quest 20.2.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 10.31.2020 15:15
    Photo ID: 6409483
    VIRIN: 201030-N-BT677-0035
    Resolution: 4166x3576
    Size: 4.7 MB
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US 
    Hometown: ORLANDO, FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Reservists Hold Frocking on Atterbury [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Jonathan Word, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Atterbury
    Orlando
    Bold Quest
    Navy
    Navy Reservist
    RCC Southeast
    NOSC Orlando

