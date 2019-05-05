Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    99th RD Continues Military Funeral Honors Memorial Tradition [Image 3 of 5]

    99th RD Continues Military Funeral Honors Memorial Tradition

    VALLEY FORGE, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2019

    Photo by Warrant Officer Jason Fetterolf 

    1185th Deployment & Distribution Support Battalion

    Retired Col. Anthony Cappetta, left, center, and Capt. Julia Valenti, right, center, fold the flag with fellow Soldiers from the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division Military Funeral Honors Team at the Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge, Pa. on May 5, 2019. Pennsylvania State Representative Thomas P. Murt, right, rear, watches. The MFH memorial service was publicly performed to honor deceased veterans and as a remembrance of Memorial Day, in support of the Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge and the Military Living History Association non-profit organizations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Jason Fetterolf/Released)

