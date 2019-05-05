99th RD Continues Military Funeral Honors Memorial Tradition

Lt. Col. Drew Techner, left, front, and Capt. Mark Camlin, right, initiate folding of the flag with fellow Soldiers from the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division Military Funeral Honors Team at the Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge, Pa. on May 5, 2019. Pennsylvania State Representative Thomas P. Murt, rear, watches. The MFH memorial service was publicly performed to honor deceased veterans and as a remembrance of Memorial Day, in support of the Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge and the Military Living History Association non-profit organizations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Jason Fetterolf/Released)

