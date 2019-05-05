99th RD Continues Military Funeral Honors Memorial Tradition

Soldiers from the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division Military Funeral Honors Team gather after performing a memorial service at the Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge, Pa. on May 5, 2019. Taps was played by 13-year-old bugler Aidan M. Peterson (second from right, front row), a member of Bugles Across America. The MFH memorial service was publicly performed to honor deceased veterans and as a remembrance of Memorial Day, in support of the Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge and the Military Living History Association non-profit organizations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Jason Fetterolf/Released)

