    McCain conducts DLQs with Royal Australian Navy MH-60R [Image 5 of 5]

    McCain conducts DLQs with Royal Australian Navy MH-60R

    ANDAMAN SEA

    10.31.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Markus Castaneda 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the Royal Australian Navy Anzac-class frigate HMAS Ballarat (FFH 155) prepares to land on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) during flight operations. McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron Fifteen (DESRON 15), the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda/Released)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2020
    Date Posted: 10.31.2020 09:57
    Photo ID: 6409371
    VIRIN: 201031-N-WI365-2192
    Resolution: 5728x4091
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: ANDAMAN SEA
    This work, McCain conducts DLQs with Royal Australian Navy MH-60R [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Markus Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    McCain
    Royal Australian Navy
    DESRON 15
    CTF 70
    RAN
    Indo-Pacific
    Fortune Favors the Brave
    John S. McCain
    JSM
    Big Bad John
    Squadron 816
    Flight 3

