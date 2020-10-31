Lt. John Zawarski, from Bethlehem, Pa., communicates with the pilot house from the helicopter control tower as an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the Royal Australian Navy Anzac-class frigate HMAS Ballarat (FFH 155) prepares to land on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) during flight operations. McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron Fifteen (DESRON 15), the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.31.2020 Date Posted: 10.31.2020 09:57 Photo ID: 6409367 VIRIN: 201031-N-WI365-2003 Resolution: 6205x4432 Size: 1.15 MB Location: ANDAMAN SEA Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, McCain conducts DLQs with Royal Australian Navy MH-60R [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Markus Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.