    McCain conducts DLQs with Royal Australian Navy MH-60R [Image 1 of 5]

    McCain conducts DLQs with Royal Australian Navy MH-60R

    ANDAMAN SEA

    10.31.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Markus Castaneda 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    Lt. John Zawarski, from Bethlehem, Pa., communicates with the pilot house from the helicopter control tower as an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the Royal Australian Navy Anzac-class frigate HMAS Ballarat (FFH 155) prepares to land on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) during flight operations. McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron Fifteen (DESRON 15), the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2020
    Date Posted: 10.31.2020 09:57
    Photo ID: 6409367
    VIRIN: 201031-N-WI365-2003
    Resolution: 6205x4432
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: ANDAMAN SEA
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McCain conducts DLQs with Royal Australian Navy MH-60R [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Markus Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    McCain
    Royal Australian Navy
    DESRON 15
    CTF 70
    RAN
    Indo-Pacific
    Fortune Favors the Brave
    John S. McCain
    JSM
    Big Bad John
    Squadron 816
    Flight 3

