Chief Boatswain’s Mate Juan Vigil, from Las Vegas, sends off an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the Royal Australian Navy Anzac-class frigate HMAS Ballarat (FFH 155) as it takes off from the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) during flight operations. McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron Fifteen (DESRON 15), the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2020 09:57
|Photo ID:
|6409370
|VIRIN:
|201031-N-WI365-2154
|Resolution:
|5388x4310
|Size:
|1018.9 KB
|Location:
|ANDAMAN SEA
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, McCain conducts DLQs with Royal Australian Navy MH-60R [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Markus Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
