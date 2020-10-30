U.S. Navy Seabees Finish Construction of Schoolhouse in Timor-Leste

201030-N-UN063-1035 BAUCAU, Timor-Leste (Oct. 30, 2020) Col. Castilo Coliati, assigned to Forsa Defesa Timor-Leste (F-FDTL), delivers remarks during the opening ceremony of the Vila Nova three-room school house. The school was constructed in partnership by Seabees and F-FDTL service members, and will provide a safe space to educate over 1,500 local nationals throughout the years while strengthening the nation’s infrastructure and demonstrating the enduring partnership between the U.S. and Timor-Leste. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator Constructionman David Hoelting/Released)

