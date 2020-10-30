Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Seabees Finish Construction of Schoolhouse in Timor-Leste [Image 1 of 9]

    U.S. Navy Seabees Finish Construction of Schoolhouse in Timor-Leste

    BAUCAU, EAST TIMOR

    10.30.2020

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    201030-N-UN063-1003 BAUCAU, Timor-Leste (Oct. 30, 2020) A Forsa Defesa Timor-Leste (F-FDTL) service member tours the Vila Nova three-room school house before the school’s opening ceremony. The school was constructed in partnership by Seabees assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3’s Detail Timor-Leste and F-FDTL service members, and will provide a safe space to educate over 1,500 local nationals throughout the years while strengthening the nation’s infrastructure and demonstrating the enduring partnership between the U.S. and Timor-Leste. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator Constructionman David Hoelting/Released)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Location: BAUCAU, TL 
    Seabees
    Timor-Leste
    NMCB-3
    partnership
    U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3
    Forsa Defesa Timor-Leste
    Vila Nova school house

