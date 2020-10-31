U.S. Navy Seabees Finish Construction of Schoolhouse in Timor-Leste

Courtesy Photo | 201030-N-UN063-1071 BAUCAU, Timor-Leste (Oct. 30, 2020) Seabees assigned to U.S. Naval...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 201030-N-UN063-1071 BAUCAU, Timor-Leste (Oct. 30, 2020) Seabees assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3’s Detail Timor-Leste, U.S. Ambassador to Timor-Leste Kathleen Fitzpatrick, Timor-Leste Department of Education and government officials, and Forsa Defesa Timor-Leste (F-FDTL) service members pose for a photo to commemorate the opening of the Vila Nova three-room school house. The school was constructed in partnership by Seabees and F-FDTL service members, and will provide a safe space to educate over 1,500 local nationals throughout the years while strengthening the nation’s infrastructure and demonstrating the enduring partnership between the U.S. and Timor-Leste. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator Constructionman David Hoelting/Released) see less | View Image Page

By Equipment Operator Constructionman David Hoelting

Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3, Detail Timor-Leste Public Affairs



BAUCAU, Timor-Leste - U.S. Navy Seabees deployed with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3’s Detail Timor-Leste completed construction of the Vila Nova three-room schoolhouse in Baucau, Timor-Leste in support of the Timor-Leste Ministry of Education, Oct. 30.



The school will provide space to educate over 1,500 Timorese students, improve Timor-Leste’s educational infrastructure, and contribute a lasting symbol of the United States and Timor-Leste partnership.



The project is one of many examples of Seabees using their engineering skills to support the government and citizens of Timor-Leste.



“This building marks completion of the 101st Seabee construction project in Timor-Leste,” said Lt. Oscar Solis, officer-in-charge of NMCB-3’s Detail Timor-Leste. “It is also the first permanent construction project in the Baucau District. I am extremely proud of the work we have accomplished and am grateful to be able to add to the Seabee’s legacy here in Timor-Leste.”



The Seabees partnered with Forsa Defesa Timor-Leste (F-FDTL) service members for construction of the school house.



“They have been with us through every phase of construction,” said Solis. “They have integrated well with our Seabees to perform high-quality construction, but we have also enjoyed the added benefit of learning about their backgrounds and building friendships.”



This partnership is especially valuable because it allows the Seabees to directly contribute to the people of Timor-Leste through infrastructure support and allow the Seabees to help develop F-FDTL’s engineering capabilities.



“Working on the school here in Timor-Leste has been very rewarding to me personally,” said Builder 3rd Class Aaron Landrum. “Not only to be able to give back to Timor-Leste, but to work alongside the F-FDTL members and learn about them and their culture.”



After arriving in Timor-Leste and following thorough COVID-19 mitigation measures including restriction of movement and being tested for COVID, the Seabees were able to break ground on the schoolhouse in late August. They quickly got to work by excavating large amounts of volcanic rock and limestone, then brought in new material for backfilling and compaction to create a solid foundation to build on. Massive mats of reinforcing steel were tied and placed into the earth to then have concrete placed on top; giving the concrete the structural integrity Seabees require for their projects. This process was repeated for footers, grade beams and a sidewalk. With all the concrete in the ground, the Seabees then went on to place the concrete block to construct the walls of the classrooms. Next came attaching all the trusses to the columns, and finishing off all the parts of the roof to complete the structure. Finally, the Seabees installed the doors, windows, electrical and applied paint, leaving a school for the citizens of Baucau to use for many years to come.



