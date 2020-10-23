Two F/A-18F Super Hornet aircraft assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 94, operating from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) arrive at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, to execute hot refueling procedures Oct. 23, 2020. The refuel operation provided valuable training to members of the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron stationed at Al Udeid on critical methods of rapid aircraft redeployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Robert Ryan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.23.2020 Date Posted: 10.31.2020 02:03 Photo ID: 6409218 VIRIN: 201023-F-ZZ999-1020 Resolution: 3473x2315 Size: 1.89 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 379th AEW Airmen conduct hot refuel [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Paul Gorman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.