    379th AEW Airmen conduct hot refuel [Image 3 of 5]

    379th AEW Airmen conduct hot refuel

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    10.21.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    An F/A-18F Super Hornet aircraft assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 94 and operating from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) is hot refueled on a taxiway at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Oct. 23, 2020. The refuel operation provided valuable training to members of the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron stationed at Al Udeid on critical methods of rapid aircraft redeployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Robert Ryan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 10.31.2020 02:03
    Photo ID: 6409219
    VIRIN: 201023-F-ZZ999-1035
    Resolution: 3294x2196
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379th AEW Airmen conduct hot refuel [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Paul Gorman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

