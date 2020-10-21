379th AEW Airmen conduct hot refuel

An F/A-18F Super Hornet aircraft assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 94 and operating from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) is hot refueled on a taxiway at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Oct. 23, 2020. The refuel operation provided valuable training to members of the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron stationed at Al Udeid on critical methods of rapid aircraft redeployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Robert Ryan)

