379th AEW Airmen conduct hot refuel

Airmen with the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron and 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Group, stationed at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, work alongside U.S. Navy personnel to perform hot refuel procedures on F/A-18F Super Hornet aircraft assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 94 and operating from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), Oct. 23, 2020. The refuel operation provided the deployed Airmen valuable training on critical methods of rapid aircraft redeployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Robert Ryan)

