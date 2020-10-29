U.S. Army soldiers and civilians with Joint Task Force-Bravo Civil Military Affairs and U.S. Agency for International Development pose for a photo with a Water Missions Honduras representative after signing a Denton Cargo fulfillment contract at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Oct. 29, 2020. Water Missions Honduras’ Denton Cargo was 7,995 lbs., valued at $96,430 U.S. dollars, and consisted of a community water treatment system, solar panel equipment, satellite water meters, tool kits, and miscellaneous PVC components. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs)

