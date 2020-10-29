Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Water Missions Honduras Denton Cargo [Image 3 of 3]

    Water Missions Honduras Denton Cargo

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    10.29.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army soldiers and civilians with Joint Task Force-Bravo Civil Military Affairs and U.S. Agency for International Development pose for a photo with a Water Missions Honduras representative after signing a Denton Cargo fulfillment contract at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Oct. 29, 2020. Water Missions Honduras’ Denton Cargo was 7,995 lbs., valued at $96,430 U.S. dollars, and consisted of a community water treatment system, solar panel equipment, satellite water meters, tool kits, and miscellaneous PVC components. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 19:44
    Photo ID: 6409151
    VIRIN: 201029-F-LG031-1047
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 7.95 MB
    Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Water Missions Honduras Denton Cargo [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Elijaih Tiggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Water Missions Honduras Denton Cargo
    Water Missions Honduras Denton Cargo
    Water Missions Honduras Denton Cargo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    DOD
    USSOUTHCOM
    Joint Task Force Bravo
    JTF-Bravo
    JTFB
    Humanitarian
    Southern Command
    U.S. Army
    Soto Cano
    Honduras
    Soto Cano Air Base
    SCAB
    Denton Cargo
    Denton Humanitarian Assistance Program
    Water Missions Honduras

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT