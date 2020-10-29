U.S. Army soldiers and civilians with Joint Task Force-Bravo Civil Military Affairs and U.S. Agency for International Development join a Water Missions Honduras representative in signing a Denton Cargo fulfillment contract at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Oct. 29, 2020. JTF-Bravo builds relationships while restoring readiness as a key partner in delivering humanitarian cargo in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 19:46
|Photo ID:
|6409149
|VIRIN:
|201029-F-LG031-1045
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|7.55 MB
|Location:
|SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Water Missions Honduras Denton Cargo [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Elijaih Tiggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT