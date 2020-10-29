Javier Rios, Flour packing leader, places Denton Cargo on a truck for Water Missions Honduras at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Oct. 30, 2020. The included systems will function as a municipal water treatment plant for an entire village in the departments of Lempira and Intibuca of Western Honduras. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 19:46
|Photo ID:
|6409150
|VIRIN:
|201029-F-LG031-1063
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|5.28 MB
|Location:
|SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Water Missions Honduras Denton Cargo [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Elijaih Tiggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
