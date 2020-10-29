Javier Rios, Flour packing leader, places Denton Cargo on a truck for Water Missions Honduras at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Oct. 30, 2020. The included systems will function as a municipal water treatment plant for an entire village in the departments of Lempira and Intibuca of Western Honduras. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.29.2020 Date Posted: 10.30.2020 19:46 Photo ID: 6409150 VIRIN: 201029-F-LG031-1063 Resolution: 4240x2832 Size: 5.28 MB Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Water Missions Honduras Denton Cargo [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Elijaih Tiggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.