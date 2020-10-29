Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Trick or treat: Schriever Chapel surprises Airmen [Image 3 of 3]

    Trick or treat: Schriever Chapel surprises Airmen

    SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Whitely 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    Staff Sgt. Lathaniel Leigh, Schriever Chaplain Corps religious affairs Airman, prepares candy to hand out to Airmen Oct. 29, 2020, at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado. The chapel office handed out candy to Airmen in front of the installation dining facility in celebration of Halloween. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Ryan Prince)

