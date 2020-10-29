Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Trick or treat: Schriever Chapel surprises Airmen [Image 1 of 3]

    Trick or treat: Schriever Chapel surprises Airmen

    SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Whitely 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    Capt. Ronald Lawrence, Schriever chaplain, gives candy to an Airman as part of a resilience event Oct. 29, 2020, at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado. Each cup contained a question that Airmen had to answer before receiving candy (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Ryan Prince)

    Department of Defense
    Chapel
    Morale
    Candy
    Halloween
    Air Force
    Space Force

