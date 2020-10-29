Capt. Ronald Lawrence, Schriever chaplain, gives candy to an Airman as part of a resilience event Oct. 29, 2020, at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado. Each cup contained a question that Airmen had to answer before receiving candy (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Ryan Prince)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 17:30
|Photo ID:
|6409053
|VIRIN:
|201029-X-KF582-1002
|Resolution:
|5186x3584
|Size:
|9.76 MB
|Location:
|SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Trick or treat: Schriever Chapel surprises Airmen [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jonathan Whitely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT