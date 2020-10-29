Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    50th Contracting Squadron gives out hand sanitizer

    50th Contracting Squadron gives out hand sanitizer

    SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Whitely 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    Airman 1st Class Juan Torres, 50th Contracting Squadron contract specialist, gives hand sanitizer to an Airman Oct. 29, 2020, at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado. The 50th CONS provided hand sanitizer to 20 units who requested the product to battle COVID-19. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Whitely)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 17:30
    Photo ID: 6409054
    VIRIN: 201029-X-UR189-1001
    Resolution: 6145x3970
    Size: 11.79 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 
    Department of Defense
    contracting
    Air Force
    CONS
    Space Force
    COVID-19
    Hand sanitizer

