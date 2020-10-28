A 325th Civil Engineer Squadron fire fighter climbs a ladder to cut a hole in a roof during a live fire training exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 28, 2020. Firemen make holes in roofs of structures to ventilate the oxygen and smoke in order to avoid dangerous flash fires. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 15:36
|Photo ID:
|6408955
|VIRIN:
|201028-F-DB615-1115
|Resolution:
|7822x4833
|Size:
|7.32 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Live fire training [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
