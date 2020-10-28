A 325th Civil Engineer Squadron fire fighter climbs a ladder to cut a hole in a roof during a live fire training exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 28, 2020. Firemen make holes in roofs of structures to ventilate the oxygen and smoke in order to avoid dangerous flash fires. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

