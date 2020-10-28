Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Live fire training [Image 3 of 6]

    Live fire training

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    325th Civil Engineer Squadron fire fighters rest after entering a burning building at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 28, 2020. The Tyndall fire department conducted four live building fires during a training exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

    This work, Live fire training [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

