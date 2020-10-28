325th Civil Engineer Squadron fire fighters rest after entering a burning building at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 28, 2020. The Tyndall fire department conducted four live building fires during a training exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 15:36
|Photo ID:
|6408952
|VIRIN:
|201028-F-DB615-1161
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5.78 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Live fire training [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
