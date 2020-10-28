John Christopherson, 325th Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection safety manager, briefs a group of 325th CES fire fighters during a live fire training exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 28, 2020. The safety manager gives a brief before and after each exercise to assure each Airman is on the same page while participating in the fire training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

