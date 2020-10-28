Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Live fire training

    Live fire training

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    John Christopherson, 325th Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection safety manager, briefs a group of 325th CES fire fighters during a live fire training exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 28, 2020. The safety manager gives a brief before and after each exercise to assure each Airman is on the same page while participating in the fire training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 15:36
    Photo ID: 6408940
    VIRIN: 201028-F-DB615-1048
    Resolution: 7264x5143
    Size: 6.44 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    This work, Live fire training [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tyndall Air Force Base

    Tyndall
    TAFB
    325th FW
    325th Fighter Wing

