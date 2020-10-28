Dr. Daniel Korski-Karell gives a tour of St. Elizabeth's Hospital campus in Washington D.C., October 28, 2020. U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters occupies the land that originally belonged to St. Elizabeth's Hospital, which was the first federally owned mental hospital in the United States. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brian McCrum)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 15:43
|Photo ID:
|6408946
|VIRIN:
|201028-G-ZW171-1008
|Resolution:
|3959x2635
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|DC, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Headquarters Spooky Halloween Tour [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT