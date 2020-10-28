Dr. Daniel Korski-Karell gives a tour of St. Elizabeth's Hospital campus in Washington D.C., October 28, 2020. U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters occupies the land that originally belonged to St. Elizabeth's Hospital, which was the first federally owned mental hospital in the United States. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brian McCrum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.28.2020 Date Posted: 10.30.2020 15:43 Photo ID: 6408946 VIRIN: 201028-G-ZW171-1008 Resolution: 3959x2635 Size: 1.1 MB Location: DC, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Headquarters Spooky Halloween Tour [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.