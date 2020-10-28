Coast Guard headquarters spooky halloween tour

Dr. Daniel Koski-Karell explains the history of St. Elizabeth's during his Spooky Halloween Tour at Coast Guard Headquarters, October 28, 2020. Headquarters occupies the land that originally belonged to St. Elizabeth's Hospital, which was temporarily a military hospital during the civil war. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brian McCrum)

