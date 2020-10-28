Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civil War Cemetery at St. Elizabeth's [Image 1 of 3]

    Civil War Cemetery at St. Elizabeth's

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brian McCrum 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters

    A civil war era cemetery sits on the hillside adjacent to the U.S. Coast Guard headquarters building in Washington D.C., Oct. 28, 2020. Headquarters occupies the land that originally belonged to St. Elizabeth's Hospital, which was temporarily a military hospital during the civil war. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brian McCrum)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 15:43
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civil War Cemetery at St. Elizabeth's [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Brian McCrum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

