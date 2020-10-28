A civil war era cemetery sits on the hillside adjacent to the U.S. Coast Guard headquarters building in Washington D.C., Oct. 28, 2020. Headquarters occupies the land that originally belonged to St. Elizabeth's Hospital, which was temporarily a military hospital during the civil war. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brian McCrum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.28.2020 Date Posted: 10.30.2020 15:43 Photo ID: 6408945 VIRIN: 201028-G-ZW171-1246 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 3.32 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Civil War Cemetery at St. Elizabeth's [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Brian McCrum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.