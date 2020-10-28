A civil war era cemetery sits on the hillside adjacent to the U.S. Coast Guard headquarters building in Washington D.C., Oct. 28, 2020. Headquarters occupies the land that originally belonged to St. Elizabeth's Hospital, which was temporarily a military hospital during the civil war. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brian McCrum)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 15:43
|Photo ID:
|6408945
|VIRIN:
|201028-G-ZW171-1246
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|3.32 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Civil War Cemetery at St. Elizabeth's [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Brian McCrum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
