A C-17 Globemaster III taxis to its designated parking spot on the flight line at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Oct. 29, 2020. The C-17 aircraft is used to transport cargo and personnel in support of a variety of Department of Defense missions around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 14:08
|Photo ID:
|6408793
|VIRIN:
|201029-F-UJ876-2012
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|12.48 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The C-17 [Image 3 of 3], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
