Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The C-17 [Image 3 of 3]

    The C-17

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    A C-17 Globemaster III taxis to its designated parking spot on the flight line at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Oct. 29, 2020. The C-17 aircraft is used to transport cargo and personnel in support of a variety of Department of Defense missions around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 14:08
    Photo ID: 6408793
    VIRIN: 201029-F-UJ876-2012
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 12.48 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The C-17 [Image 3 of 3], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marshalling stare down
    Taxiing in
    The C-17

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    C-17
    DoD
    Pittsburgh
    Globemaster III
    Air Force Reserve
    DMA
    Airman Magazine
    911th Airlift Wing
    Air Force
    Maintenance
    "4th Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT